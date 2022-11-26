Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide caseload to 35,94,062, the health department said on Saturday.

There were no fresh virus-related fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,049, a medical bulletin said here.

Also Read | DU Admissions 2022: Second Round of Spot Admission on November 28, Allocation List on December 2.

As many as 54 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,720 leaving 293 active infections.

Twenty eight of the 38 districts reported zero new cases each.

Also Read | Snake Spotted in Food Tent Near Rahul Gandhi’s Camp During Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP’s Manihar (Watch Video).

The state capital leads among districts with 39 active infections and overall 7,93,093 coronavirus cases.

A total of 7,106 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,99,81,475, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)