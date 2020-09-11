Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,519 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 4,91,571 while the death toll mounted to 8,231 with 77 more fatalities.

The dead include two men aged 25 and 90 and in total 74 people had co-morbidities and three no chronic illnesses, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 987 and the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu.

With 6,006 people getting discharged from various hospitals, the recoveries eclipsed the new cases and cumulatively 4,35,422 patients have got cured while active cases were 47,918, which reflected a dip.

The active cases which fell below the 50,000 mark on Wednesday stood at 48,482 on September 10.

It was on July 18, the active cases were below 50,000 and on September 9, the active cases dipped to 49,203.

As many as 84,893 samples were tested today and in total 57,15,216 specimens were examined till date.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests and the tests are RT-PCR based.PTI VGNSS

