Mumbai, September 11: Western Railway on Friday announced to run three more pair of special trains for candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exam on September 13. These trains will run between Vapi-Ahmedabad, Somnath-Ahmedabad and Nimach-Bhopal. NEET 2020: No Lockdown in Punjab on September 13 In View of Entrance Exams.

Train No 09081 Vapi – Ahmedabad special train will leave Vapi on September 12, at 11:10 pm and will reach Ahmedabad on September 13 at 5 am. Meanwhile, train No 09082 Ahmedabad – Vapi Special will leave Ahmedabad on September 13 at 11:10 pm and will reach Vapi at 5 am on September 14.

Second train 09201 Somnath – Ahmedabad special train will leave Somnath on September 12 at 9:30 pm and will reach Ahmedabad on September 13 at 5:25 am. Train No 09202 Ahmedabad – Somnath Special will leave Ahmedabad on September 13 at 9.10 pm to reach Somnath at 5:05 am on September 14. Western Railway to Resume Six Pairs of Additional Special Trains From September 12 Till Further Notice.

Tweet by Western Railway:

Train no 09301 Nimach-Bhopal special train will leave Nimach on September 12 at 6.40 pm and will reach Bhopal on September at 5.:00 am. Meanwhile, Train No 09302 Bhopal- Nimach Special will leave Bhopal on September 13 at 8 pm and will reach Nimach at 6:15 am on September 14.

Last week, Western railways also announced to the resumption of six pairs of additional Special Trains from September 12 until further notice. Last month after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking deferment of the entrance examinations in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Testing Agency is conducting the exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).