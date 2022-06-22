Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday dispatched the second consignment of relief worth Rs 67.70 crore to the economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

A cargo ship, carrying the relief material, was flagged off from the Thoothukudi port by State Ministers Gingee K S Masthan, R Chakrapani, P Geetha Jeevan and Anita Radhakrishnan in the presence of officials.

About 14,712 MT rice worth Rs 48.30 crore, 250 tonne of Aavin milk powder valued at Rs 7.50 crore besides Rs 11.90 crore worth of life-saving drugs were shipped.

According to Masthan, the relief material was being sent due to the initiative of Chief Minister M K Stalin who, after obtaining nod from the Central government, flagged off a ship laden with relief supplies on May 19 from the Chennai port. That was the first consignment

About Rs 45 crore worth of relief, including 9,000 MT rice, 200 MT of Aavin milk powder and 24 MT of life-saving medicines were sent then.

