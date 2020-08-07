Kohima, Aug 7 (PTI) Total lockdown will be lifted in Kohima district on Saturday but the general lockdown in Nagaland will continue till August 31, officials said on Friday.

Kohima district will therefore have the general lockdown protocol in which shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to open. Government offices will function with minimum staff on roster basis. The total lockdown was imposed in Kohima district from July 25 to 31 and was later extended to August 7 to break the COVID-19 chain.

During the total lockdown period in Kohima district the caseload reached 564 till Friday evening from 299 on July 24 before it was clamped.

The first COVID-19 patient was detected on May 25 among the returnees from Chennai. One affected by the disease migrated to another state.

