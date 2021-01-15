Amaravati, Jan 15 (PTI): The total number of voters in Andhra Pradesh touched 4.05 crore, up from 3.93 crore during the general elections in April 2019, at the end of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) on Friday.

State Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand published the final electoral roll here on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh now has 2,04,71,506 female electorate, 1,99,65,737 male voters and 4,135 third gender voters, according to a release from the CEO.

The state has 66,844 service electors and 7,070 overseas electors, as per the final SSR.

The gross number of voters was 4,05,08,222, including 2,83,301 first timers in the 18-19 age group.

The state's elector-to-population ratio was 752, and gender ratio 1,025, the CEO said.

East Godavari topped the list with 43.12 lakh voters while Vizianagaram was at the bottom with 19 lakh.

Vijayanand said the number of polling stations in the state has been increased from 45,836 to 45,917 with 1,500 voters each as the upper limit.

"We have rationalized the polling stations by creating 84 new and merging three," he added.

The CEO said the draft electoral roll was published on November 16 with 4,00,79,025 voters.

There were 4,25,860 inclusions and 63,507 deletions since the draft publication.

Thus, there was a net increase of 3,63,353 voters in the final roll.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)