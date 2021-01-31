Canning (WB), Jan 31 (PTI) One tourist drowned and another went missing after a boat carrying 22 people capsized in a river in the Sundarbans in West Bengal on Sunday, police said.

A group of tourists from Kolkata hired a mechanised boat for sightseeing in the Jharkhali jungle area in South 24 Parganas district and it capsized in the Herobhanga river.

The boat was carrying 22 people including two children, police said.

One of the tourists, 65-year-old Subodh Gitanu, drowned while a woman went missing. Others were rescued.

A search operation is on for the missing woman, identified as Pratima Doloi, police said.

