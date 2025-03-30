Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Tourists from across the country are enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir and Dal Lake in Srinagar. They indulged in activities like photo shoots, shikara rides, exploring the lake, and visiting local markets and other popular tourist spots.

As the summer season begins to unfold, tourists in Srinagar were treated to a serene and chilly Sunday morning at the iconic Dal Lake, where misty waters and crisp air combined to create a postcard-perfect setting.

Despite the seasonal shift, a dip in temperature added to the allure of the famous waterbody, known for its scenic charm and tranquil surroundings.

Speaking to ANI, Visitor Agni Mitra Vishwas said, "I really enjoyed my time in Kashmir. We went to Chandanwari, where there was a lot of snow. After that, we came to Srinagar. Yesterday, we went to Sonamarg, and there was more snow, which felt amazing. We also took a shikara ride on Dal Lake, and it was a great experience. Overall, it's been a wonderful trip so far. Today, we're heading to Gulmarg, and I'm sure it will be just as great. The houseboat we're staying on offers beautiful views, and the weather is perfect, neither too hot nor too cold. It's truly a wonderful place"

Tourists at Dal Lake found themselves soaking in the region's unmatched natural charm, hailing Kashmir as "heaven on earth."

Another visitor, Shalini Banerjee, said, "Earlier, we stayed in Pahalgam, where the temperature was very cold, but it was still enjoyable. Now, we're staying in a houseboat, and it's my first time experiencing this. It's been amazing. The early morning scenery is beautiful, and the boat ride is wonderful as well. The experience keeps getting better. Yes, it's quite cold, but it's manageable, especially when the sun is out. It's been a great time, and I'm really enjoying it."

With spring slowly giving way to summer, the cool breeze, still waters and blooming surroundings added magic to the tourist experience. (ANI)

