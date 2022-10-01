Kanpur, October 1: At least 10 people were feared killed and dozens were reported to have sustained injuries after a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturned in Ghatampur area in Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The devotees were returning from Unnao. Following the accident, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals. The injured were sent to the community health centre immediately for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister's Office.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected:PM," tweeted the PMO.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the senior officers have been instructed to reach the spot immediately. "The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi tweeted.

"The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss," he added in his tweet.

