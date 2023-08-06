Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored on Sunday at around 9 am, police said.

In this regard, the official media handle of Jammu Kashmir police took to Twitter and said,"Traffic update at 0900 hrs Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar NHW."

Earlier today Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to landslide in Ramban area.

Police had issued an advisory stating that people should avoid the route till the restoration work is completed on the stretch.

Earlier on July 19 the National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush.

"NH-44 is blocked at certain places due to mud slush and shooting stones. People are advised to avoid travelling, till road clearance works are executed," tweeted Deputy Commissioner Ramban. (ANI)

