Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (PTI) A passenger train derailed in Odisha's Sambalpur district after hitting a buffalo on Wednesday evening, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

All passengers were safe.

Four wheels of a coach of Jharsuguda-Sambalpur passenger special train jumped the tracks at about 6.25 pm on the Sarla-Sambalpur section, when the animal suddenly entered the track, ECoR said in a statement.

The buffalo was killed in the accident.

Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur and his team reached the spot to supervise the operations for clearing the blocked line.

The track was declared fit at 8.35 pm for train movement with a low speed of 30 km per hour, an official said.

