Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Thirty trainee officers of the Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS), currently undergoing training at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA) called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Congratulating the trainee officers, the Governor said that their selection reflects their dedication, perseverance and commitment to public service. He emphasised that they would soon shoulder the crucial responsibility of ensuring prudent financial management in the State, according to a release.

He urged them to uphold public interest as their foremost priority and to work with integrity, discipline and a deep sense of duty.

The Governor said that Himachal Pradesh is known as Devbhoomi, a land revered for its purity and unmatched natural beauty. Preserving its clean and serene environment, he said, is a shared responsibility. He advised the officers to remain committed to the larger welfare of the State and reminded them that responsibilities must be valued above rights while serving the public, the release stated.

During the interaction, the Governor underlined the importance of transparency and accountability in public administration. He encouraged the trainee officers to approach their career with professionalism, honesty and a spirit of service, contributing meaningfully to Himachal Pradesh's governance and development.

Dinesh Sharma, Course Director, briefed the Governor about the structure and objectives of the training programme.

Rupali Thakur, Director, MSHIPA, informed that upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be required to pass a qualifying examination. Only those who clear both parts of the assessment will be eligible for appointment by the Finance Department across various government departments and organizations in the State.. (ANI)

