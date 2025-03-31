Itanagar, Mar 31 (PTI) A six-day trekking expedition retracing the historic route taken by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama six decades ago commenced on Monday afternoon from Kenzamani in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district.

Organised by the district administration under the initiative of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the event is supported by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and chairman of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), Jambey Wangdi.

Also Read | What Is NITI NCAER States Economic Forum Portal To Be Launched by Nirmala Sitharaman on April 1?.

The journey will conclude at Pungteng in Tawang on April 5, marking the day the Dalai Lama arrived in the region in 1959, an official release said. The expedition will commemorate the Dalai Lama's historic escape from Tibet in 1959.

The inaugural ceremony at Kenzamani featured prayers for the Dalai Lama, followed by cultural performances by monks and villagers, it said.

Also Read | Dehradun Food Poisoning: More Than 100 People Fall Sick After Consuming Adulterated Buckwheat Flour in Uttarakhand.

“As we embark on this six-day-long journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our relationship with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding. The bond between our people goes beyond borders,” Lhamu said.

The opening day saw an enthusiastic turnout, with around 300 participants joining the trek, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)