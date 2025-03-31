Dehradun, March 31: Over a 100 people were hospitalised here due to suspected food poisoning after consuming adulterated 'kuttu' (buckwheat) flour, an official said on Monday. While 66 people who suffered from food poisoning were admitted to Coronation Hospital and 44 to Doon Medical College and Hospital, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh stated.

The health of some of these individuals deteriorated on Sunday night, while others were brought to the hospital on Monday morning, he said. However, the condition of all the patients is now normal and there is nothing to worry about, he added. The buckwheat flour, which caused the illness, was supplied from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow ‘Food Poisoning’: 4 Special Needs Children Die, Over Dozen Fall Sick After Having Dinner at Government Rehab Centre; Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

Based on interrogations with the patients, the police have identified and sealed 22 shops from where the buckwheat flour was purchased. All food items from these shops were confiscated, and the shopkeepers have been called for questioning, the SSP said. He added that the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police in Saharanpur had been informed and a team had been dispatched to Saharanpur.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Coronation Hospital and inquired about the patients' conditions. Wishing them a speedy recovery, he directed the District Magistrate of Dehradun and Health Department officials to ensure they received proper treatment. He also instructed that the number of beds in the hospitals be increased if necessary. Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: 50 Students Fall Sick After Dinner at Girls’ Hostel in Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Anuppur.

Dhami further directed the Health Secretary to investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against those responsible. He emphasised that the Health Department, Food Safety Department and other relevant agencies should collaborate to ensure such incidents do not recur and that appropriate action is taken against all those responsible.

