Mumbai, March 31: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the "NITI NCAER States Economic Forum" portal on April 1, 2025, in New Delhi. Created by NITI Aayog jointly with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the portal is an exhaustive repository of information regarding social, economic, and fiscal indicators over three decades (1990-91 to 2022-23).

The portal is conceptualised to present a macro and fiscal view of 28 states of India, organised through critical indicators like demography, economic profile, socio-economic indicators, and fiscal indicators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reiterates India’s Commitment to Sustainable Energy Through Nuclear Power.

4 Key Components of NITI NCAER States Economic Forum Portal

State Reports: Presents the macro and fiscal situation of Indian states, including demographic, economic, and fiscal indicators.

Presents the macro and fiscal situation of Indian states, including demographic, economic, and fiscal indicators. Data Repository: This provides access directly to an entire database broken down into five categories: demographics, economic structure, Fiscal, Health, and Education.

This provides access directly to an entire database broken down into five categories: demographics, economic structure, Fiscal, Health, and Education. State Fiscal and Economic Dashboard: Presents graphical displays of economic variables, with access to raw data and summary tables available quickly.

Presents graphical displays of economic variables, with access to raw data and summary tables available quickly. Research and Commentary: Includes in-depth research on state finances, fiscal policy, and financial management.

The portal seeks to render complicated data readily available and functional, making it easy to grasp macroeconomic, fiscal, and socio-economic trends. It will also provide comparisons between state data and national data as well as other states, providing useful information to policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders. Chaitra Navratri Day 2: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation, Says May ‘Blessings of Devi Maa Fill Devotees With Happiness, Peace, New Energy’.

This project is anticipated to significantly contribute to formulating evidence-based policy. By using past trends and real-time data, the portal will aid in monitoring state progress, recognising emerging trends, and stimulating well-informed discussions on development and fiscal management.

