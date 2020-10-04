Kota (Raj), Oct 4 (PTI) The body of a 16-year-old tribal girl was on Sunday found hanging from a tree outside her house under Kelwada police station area in Rajasthan's Baran district, officials said.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found, they said.

According to the police, the girl belonged to Bheel tribal community.

“She was unschooled and lived with her father and elder brother. Her mother had passed away,” DSP and Circle Officer, Shahabad, Kajodmal said.

“The girl's father and brother had gone out to guard the fields on Saturday night. She was alone in the house,” Circle Inspector at Kelwada police station Laxmichand Verma said.

The police said there was no mark of injury or assault on the victim's body.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on, they added.

