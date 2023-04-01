New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Agartala, the capital town of Tripura, is all set to host a two-day G20 meeting starting from April 3.

The meeting will delve into 'Clean Energy for Greener Future.'

Also Read | JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Link Released, Admit Card to Be Out Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Download.

The state is making massive preparations for the event, and dozens of decorated stalls have been installed at the Hapania indoor exhibition hall.

Stalls belong to various districts of the state showcasing their products. The state has worn an enlightened attire, with paints and decorative.

Also Read | FedEx Dubai-Bound Plane That Suffered Bird Hit, Lands Back Safely, Released for Flight.

Minister of Industries and Commerce, Santana Chakma, visited the exhibition hall to inspect the ongoing preparations and stated that Tripura is well prepared to welcome the international and national delegates.

Notably, this is the first time an international meeting of such stature is going to be held in Tripura.

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha also spoke about the preparedness and glory of hosting a prestigious G20 meet.

The delegates will visit all the historical and attractive places of the state like Ujjayanta palace, and Nirmahal, among others.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the meeting would be a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the state of Tripura as the whole world will come to see the state.

"I held a review meeting with all the concerned ministries and office heads to take the stock of their preparedness towards the program yesterday and got to know that all are ready to host and are eagerly waiting for the summit to happen. It should be a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the state of Tripura as the whole world will come to see the state with its beautiful and attractive historical places," CM added.

He further said that Tripura is well prepared to host the delegates from European and other countries of the world in the upcoming G20 summit which has been scheduled to be held on the 3rd and 4th.

"This is a great pleasure for the people of Tripura as for the first time such a huge kind of program of international standard is going to be held in the state," CM added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)