Delhi, April 1: JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 exam city link has been released. Candidates can check the exam city and download it through the simple steps given below. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination , JEE Mains Session 2 soon. The admit card will be released on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The examination for Session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. BSEB 10th Results 2023 Out: Bihar Board Announces Matric Exam Result at results.biharboardonine.com, Know How To Check Scores.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Exam City Link: How to Download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your exam city will be displayed. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency has generated two links for candidates to download the exam city. Both the links are available on the official website. For those who want to download the JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 admit card should follow the steps mentioned below. JNU MBA Admission 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till March 31.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card

Registered candidates should go to the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on JEE Main admit card link In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on the screen. Go through the same and take its printout for future reference

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2023 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).