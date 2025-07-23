Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a spirited initiative to promote sports and community welfare, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Golakpur Sports Committee, organised a football tournament at Golakpur. A total of 22 teams participated in the tournament, drawing enthusiastic support from the local community.

The finals held on 22 July 25 saw a thrilling contest between Youngstar from Betcherra and CFC from Nilkumar (Kumarghat), showcasing sporting talent and team spirit.

On the sidelines of the event, Assam Rifles also conducted a medical camp for the benefit of the local populace. A total of 273 people received free medical consultations and treatment, comprising 83 males, 127 females, and 63 children.

The Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its efforts to foster youth development, strengthen community bonds, and ensure the well-being of citizens in remote regions of Tripura.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles and the Customs Department conducted a successful joint operation in Tripura's Khowai district, seizing a massive consignment of narcotics worth ₹14 crore.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the security forces intercepted a truck near Tuchandrai Bazar on July 21. A thorough search led to the recovery of 1.4 lakh Yaba tablets, a highly addictive synthetic drug. The driver of the vehicle was also apprehended during the operation, said Assam Rifles in a press release.

The seized contraband and the arrested individual have been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with other enforcement agencies, has reaffirmed its commitment to curbing illegal activities and maintaining peace and security in the region. This seizure marks another significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, based on specific intelligence regarding trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles launched an operation on 22 July to search the general area Crossing Point - 1, Zokhawthar in Mizoram.

During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 1.227 Kgs of Heroin valued at approximately 9.75 Crores from a vehicle. (ANI)

