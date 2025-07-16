Agartala, Jul 15 (PTI) Bajrang Dal activists on Tuesday slapped with slippers and burnt an effigy of senior CPI(M) leader Sankar Prasad Dutta in Tripura's capital Agartala to protest against his derogatory remarks on Lord Hanuman.

They held the protest at the Radhanagar bus stand in central Agartala and demanded an apology from the former MP.

Also Read | India Urges Bangladesh Not to Demolish Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home; Offers Help to Preserve It.

They were seen garlanding and slapping the effigy of the senior CPI(M) leader with slippers and later burnt it, amid slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

On July 13, Dutta, CITU state general secretary, while addressing a programme of the Left-affiliated Tripura Motor Sramik Union (TMSU) at Muktadhara, said auto drivers have been forced to put up a portrait of 'shanda marka' (muscleman) Hanuman in front of their three-wheelers to avoid harassment.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Slits Throat of Teenage Wife for Chatting With Youths in Jamshedpur; Stuffs Her Body in Sack, Dumps in Drain.

"The Hindus worship Lord Hanuman, but Sankar Prasad Dutta, a former MP, had hit the sentiment of the Hindus by making derogatory comments. We want the Left leader to go to the Hanuman temple here and recite Hanuman Chalisa. He must tender an unconditional apology," Tutan Das, Bajarang Dal's state in-charge, told the reporters.

VHP's Tripura West district president Apurba Kumar Das and other functionaries threatened to launch a statewide agitation if Dutta doesn't seek an apology for making derogatory remarks about Lord Hanuman.

BJP Yuva Morcha state president Sushanta Deb, who led a rally protesting against Dutta's remarks, recited Hanuman Chalisa in a temple at Melarmath, close to CPI(M) state headquarters.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and its West district secretary Ratan Das could not be reached for comment on the issue.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)