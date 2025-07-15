Jamshedpur, July 15: The Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man who was accused of killing his teenage wife by slitting her throat as he did not like her talking to other men, an officer said. After murdering his wife, Jayram Murmu stuffed the body in sacks and dumped it in a drain under MGM police station area on the outskirts of Jamshedpur. The police found the body of the woman, with her legs tied, on Sunday. After an investigation, the police arrested Murmu who married Sonia two years ago. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

During interrogation, Murmu, a resident of Baliguma under MGM police station, told the police that his wife used to talk to some youths, which irked him, the officer said. On the night of July 13, Murmu quarrelled with his wife over the issue, but later convinced her, along with her two friends, to go to an under-construction house. They had food there and when the friends fell asleep, he took his wife to another room and throat her slit with a blade on the pretext of hugging her, the police officer said. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Beheads, Dismembers Son-in-Law Over Illicit Affair With Younger Daughter; Hires Friend for INR 4 Lakh To Carry Out Brutal Murder in Mudigubba.

He put the body in plastic sacks, carried it on his bicycle to a place and dumped it in a drain. Her friends did not get any hint of the murder as they seemed to have consumed Hadia (rice beer) and were in a deep sleep, the police officer said.

