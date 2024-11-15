Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 15 (ANI): A rally has been organised in Agartala on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as Janajati Gourav Diwas throughout the nation.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present in the celebrations along with other leaders of the party and government officials.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2024: Kashi To Light Up With 17 Lakh Diyas, Pay Tribute to Women and Iconic Late Industrialist Ratan Tata.

Vishal Kumar, the District Magistrate of West Tripura, said, "We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Birsha Munda as Janajati Gourav Divas today in Agartala. There are a lot of schemes for the development of Janajati people and the benefits of those should be received by them."

Bipin Debbarma, State Secretary of Tripura BJP said, "We are taking out a rally on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on the day of Janjati Gourav Divas today. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also in state to join the celebration in our state while PM Modi from Bihar will virtually inaugurate the celebration today. We are happy that Janjati Gourav Divas is being celebrated."

Also Read | HC on Sex With Minor Wife: Man Having Consensual Sexual Intercourse With Wife Under 18 Can Be Booked for Rape, Says Bombay High Court.

Birsa Munda, the hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule.

He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area. He spearheaded an Indian tribal mass movement that arose in the Bihar and Jharkhand belts in the early 19th century under British colonisation.

Munda rallied the tribals to fight against the forceful land grabbing carried out by the British government, which would turn the tribals into bonded labourers and force them to abject poverty. He influenced his people to realise the importance of owning their land and asserting their rights over it.

He founded the faith of Birsait, a blend of animism and indigenous beliefs, which emphasized the worship of a single god. He became their leader and was given the nickname, 'Dharti Aba' or the father of the earth. He died on June 9, 1900, at age 25.

November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, was declared 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by the Central Government in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)