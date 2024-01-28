India News | Tripura CM Donates Ambulance from His MLA's Funds, Urges People to Work for Society

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha donated an ambulance to the Trinayani Social Organisation in 8-Town Bardowali from his MLA Area Development Fund on Sunday.

The flag-off ceremony by Saha was held today at Ramanagar. Later, while speaking to ANI, CM Saha urged everyone to come forward to work for the last person in society.

"From my MLA Area Development Fund, I have donated an ambulance so that ailing people won't face any problems. Everyone must work for society, and all people must unite to work for the last person in society to solve problems.

He also said that he would continue to help the people of the state when needed.

"Our government is also working, but people, clubs, and social organisations must come forward. This is how we work, and wherever necessary, I will help," he added. (ANI)

