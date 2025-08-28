Agartala (Tripura) [India] August 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inaugurated the one-day North Eastern Regional Convention on Child Rights in Agartala.

While speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, CM Saha said, "This is a very good convention, where people from across the Northeast are participating. The issues of child rights, child abuse and child marriage will be among those which will be discussed in the convention today. We will discuss how to protect our future - the children."

The convention was organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the Government of Tripura.

The convention brought together key stakeholders, including senior officers from state governments, State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs), and representatives from the Police Department.

The platform aims to promote dialogue, share best practices, and strengthen mechanisms for the protection and enforcement of child rights across the North-Eastern region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Saha attended the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial (BRAM) Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

The event was held at the Vivekananda Auditorium in Hapania, where he also inaugurated various developmental initiatives associated with the institution.

On this occasion, CM Saha stated that the state government is committed to building a new Tripura to ensure that the next generation does not face the same challenges. He also emphasised the importance of skill development, including for medical professionals.

"Development will happen gradually, but it will surely take place," he added.

Earlier this week, while attending an award ceremony for top-performing Class X and XII students at a TBSE-affiliated government school, the Chief Minister reiterated the importance of education in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He stated that youth power is the nation's greatest asset and that Tripura has no shortage of talent.

He asserted that Tripura has no shortage of talent and that the state government is implementing well-planned initiatives to provide quality education and strengthen its infrastructure. (ANI)

