India News | Tripura CM Manik Saha Attends BJP Mandal-level Training Programme, Extends Wishes for Success of 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Mandal-level "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan" began on Thursday with the aim of building trained, disciplined, and ideal party workers.

Under this special initiative, office bearers from various levels of the Mandal will receive training on eight important organisational subjects to strengthen leadership, coordination, and organisational efficiency within the party.

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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the training programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Town Bardowali Mandal today. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of organisational training and dedicated party workers in strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the grand success of the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan."

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A press meet was held on Wednesday regarding the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026" and the training workshop for Mandal-level trainers organised by the Tripura BJP. During the interaction with the media, the leaders highlighted the importance of the training initiative, stating that the programme aims to strengthen organisational skills and enhance the capabilities of party workers at the grassroots level.

They also emphasised that the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026" will play a vital role in spreading the ideology and vision of the party across the state. The workshop is expected to prepare Mandal trainers for conducting organisational training sessions efficiently in different parts of Tripura. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Monday, amidst a whirlwind of political transitions across Eastern India, hailed the current political climate as a "magnificent experience," signalling a period of deep-rooted optimism for the BJP in the region.

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Saha highlighted the rapid succession of party milestones, noting his recent attendance at a swearing-in ceremony in Bengal before arriving in Assam for the upcoming festivities on the 12th. (ANI)

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