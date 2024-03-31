Sipahijala (Tripura) [India], March 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a road show in Bagma in support of West Tripura Lok Sabha Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday.

"Modi wave is reflecting everywhere in Tripura. Glimpses from today's Padayatra under Bagma Mandal," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on Saturday, the Tripura Chief Minister said that the BJP is determined to work for the welfare of people, and to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone must ensure the victory of BJP. He expressed confidence that the NDA will win more than 400 seats across the country.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "If we want to strengthen the country, we need to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure that the candidates of the BJP will win the two seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with huge votes. Apart from this, the NDA will win more than 400 seats across the country."

Saha said this while addressing the election campaign organized in Dhanpur of Sepahijala district on Saturday.

"Working for the welfare of the people is one of the goals of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. People have elected us as their representatives. So we are determined to work for the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also always thinks about the welfare of people. To strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone must ensure the victory of the BJP, and I am sure that BJP candidates will win with record votes in two seats in the state in the upcoming elections," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that everyone should be united.

"The Prime Minister says that India cannot move forward on the path of prosperity if the North Eastern states are not at peace. That is why he has given special importance to the development of the North East region through the Act East Policy. Earlier, we used to see extremist attacks in North Eastern states. The sound of dynamite and kidnappings used to create a tense situation in the entire region," Saha said. (ANI)

