Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha invited investors to consider setting up projects in Tripura and assured them that the state government would provide all necessary support.

Addressing the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai's Colaba on Monday, CM Saha expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) for providing a platform to enhance investment and business opportunities in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the handover of the Ministry of DoNER has significantly contributed to showcasing business and investment opportunities in the region.

"Due to historical reasons, this region has lagged in many aspects of development," he noted.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always regarded the Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi' and given prime importance to its development through the Act East Policy. Tripura, with its unique geography and socio-economic landscape, stands at the crossroads of growth and opportunity. Tripura is the most peaceful state in the country and the Northeast region. The state has vast reserves of natural gas, making it power surplus. Tripura's economy, primarily based on agriculture and related industries, continues to drive the state's growth," he added.

CM Saha informed that the state's estimated per capita income in 2024 is at an all-time high of Rs 1.77 lakh, compared to Rs 1.57 lakh in 2023.

"Tripura's GSDP has grown at 8.9 per cent, making it the state with the second-highest GSDP growth rate in the Northeast region. We are making every effort to create an investor-friendly climate to utilize the state's capacities and resources. The state government is adding new dimensions to industrial and basic infrastructure improvement across the state. PM Modi's HIRA model, focusing on Highways, the Internet, Railways, and Airways, has transformed connectivity. The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport has been upgraded, making it the second-busiest airport in the region," Saha said.

He further mentioned that the state government has established a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sabroom under the South District, which has already attracted significant interest from investors.

"There is an enormous scope for industries utilizing indigenous resources such as rubber, bamboo, natural gas, agro-products, agar, food processing, tea, handicrafts, and tourism. We have over 5 million agar trees spread across 2,000 hectares in the North District. We have also established a Rubber Park in Bodhjungnagar, with another one planned in the South District," he said.

He said that Tripura boasts 21 species of bamboo and has launched a comprehensive bamboo policy.

"Tripura is renowned for its horticultural crops, such as the Queen Pineapple, which has been declared the state fruit and received a GI tag. The tourism sector also holds significant potential and is growing steadily. There is scope for a Northeast tourist circuit, potentially involving neighbouring countries. Tripura hosts the third internet gateway in the country and has launched initiatives like e-offices and an e-Cabinet," Saha concluded.

Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and others were present at the event. (ANI)

