A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, while considering the plea, remarked that certain demands, such as castration, are "barbaric" and unlikely to gain judicial approval. Senior Advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, appearing for the petitioner, agreed to refine the prayers as per the court's direction. Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Sex Trafficking; Asks Centre To Establish Comprehensive Rehabilitation Framework for Victims.

Chemical castration, proposed as a punishment for sexual offenders, was discussed in a petition urging the Law Commission of India to consider its introduction for all convicts involved in sexual crimes against women and children. The petition suggested that those sentenced to life imprisonment or the death penalty should face permanent castration. However, Justice Kant described such suggestions as "radical," emphasizing that crimes against women persist not because of insufficient laws but due to poor enforcement of existing ones. Supreme Court Seeks Reply From Centre in PIL Seeking Pan-India Safety Guidelines for Women, Will Examine Petition in January 2025.

What Is Chemical Castration?

Chemical castration uses hormonal drugs to reduce sexual urges and behaviour in offenders, aiming to prevent repeat crimes. It is a medical treatment that lowers testosterone levels, decreasing sexual drive.

As per Clevland Clinic, chemical castration is a medical procedure that involves the use of drugs to suppress or reduce testosterone levels in the body, effectively diminishing a person's sexual drive or ability. Unlike surgical castration, which involves the removal of the testes, chemical castration is a reversible process as the effects wear off once the medication is discontinued. In July 2011, Korea implemented chemical castration for sexual offenders. Under the law, individuals convicted of sexual crimes against minors under the age of 16 are required to undergo this treatment.