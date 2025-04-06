Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 6 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, visited the Shri Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Seva Mandir in Agartala to offer prayers.

The temple, located near Amtali Police Station at Baisnab Tilla, is managed by the Agartala Shri Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Seva Mandir Trust.

The event was attended by numerous devotees who gathered to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama.

The Shri Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Seva Mandir is renowned for its charitable and educational initiatives, focusing on the teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba and Indian philosophy.

The temple regularly hosts various religious and cultural events, drawing devotees from across the state.

Saha's participation in the Ram Navami celebrations reflects the Tripura government's commitment to promoting cultural and religious events that foster unity and spiritual growth among its citizens.

Taking to social media X, the CM also extended his best wishes to the people on Ram Navami.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

I pray that with the blessings of Lord Shri Ramchandra, everyone's life will be blessed with happiness and prosperity," the post read.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

Devotees thronged various temples across the country and offered prayers on the occasion. (ANI)

