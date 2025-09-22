Tripura (Agartala) [India], September 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday distributed saris among women in Ward Nos. 33 and 39 in Agartala on the occasion of Durga Puja.

CM Saha, addressing the event, said mothers and sisters are the embodiment of Maa Durga.

According to the release, he stated that every person wants to live in peace, and the state government sometimes uses its power to maintain peace for the people of the state.

Chief Minister further informed that there are some individuals who attempt to create unrest, which the government will not tolerate.

"Navaratri has started, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive tomorrow to offer puja at Mata Bari. Around Rs. 52 crore has been spent on the beautification of the Tripura Sundari Temple, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi. This is indeed a happy day for us," said CM Saha.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22 and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari.

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

To promote and preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development work of the 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme in the Gomati district in Tripura. It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in the Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project, given the shape of a tortoise viewed from above, includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, a drainage system, and a new three-storey complex consisting of stalls, a meditation hall, guest accommodations, and office rooms, among others.

It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

