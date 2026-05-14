India News | Tripura Government Implements 50% WFH Rule for Employees Following PM Modi's Appeal

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Government of Tripura has issued a new memorandum announcing austerity measures aimed at reducing government expenditure and conserving fuel. This decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide appeal to reduce petroleum consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The order, released by the General Administration (Administrative Reforms) Department on May 13, 2026, comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal urging citizens and institutions to save fuel and adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible.

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According to the memorandum, all Heads of Department (HoDs) have been directed to ensure that only 50 per cent of Group C and Group D employees attend office daily, while the remaining employees will work from home. Departments have also been instructed to prepare weekly duty rosters, allowing employees to attend the office on alternate weeks. The preference in the first week is to be given to staff residing close to their workplaces.

The order further states that employees working from home must remain available through telephone and electronic communication at all times and should report to the office whenever required for urgent work.

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The State Government has also advised Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), local bodies, autonomous and statutory organisations, and subordinate offices to implement similar measures.

However, the instructions will not apply to offices and employees engaged in essential or emergency services.

The memorandum has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders are issued by the government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption by adopting public transport, electric buses, and carpooling. Furthermore, he encouraged working from home and reducing gold purchases to help lower India's import burden.

"Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology's assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices... A huge amount of the country's money also goes abroad on gold imports. Therefore, I would urge all of you, my fellow countrymen, to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. Today, the need of the hour is that we turn "Vocal for Local" into a people's movement. Instead of foreign goods, adopt local products. Empower the entrepreneurs of your village, your city, your country." (ANI)

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