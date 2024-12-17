Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Indian Army commemorated the 53rd Vijay Diwas, marking India's decisive victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, with a series of events at the iconic Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala.

The atmosphere was charged with patriotism as the nation paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. The highlight of this solemn occasion was a wreath-laying ceremony led by the Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover, Beats Him to Death; Arrested.

Joined by Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Red Shield Division and distinguished officials from the Indian Army, the ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by gallant soldiers. State Minister of Industries & Commerce Santana Chakma also attended the event.

Adding to the festivities was a unique and challenging Cycling Expedition titled "Pedalling Patriots: II". The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC Spear Corps from Dimapur on December 2, 2024, in the presence of Indian Army officials, veterans, veer naris, and NCC cadets.

Also Read | What Is Chemical Castration, ‘Punishment’ Sought in PIL Filed Before Supreme Court for Sex Offenders?.

The expedition team covered over 500 km through three states before reaching its final destination in Agartala, Tripura. Along the journey, the cyclists engaged with local communities, honouring veterans and veer naris while providing essential medical assistive devices like wheelchairs and walking sticks to those in need.

The evening celebration included a grand cultural program attended by Tourism and Transport Minister Shushanta Chowdhury, State Government officials, and Indian Army Officials at the Albert Ekka War Memorial.

The event showcased the indomitable spirit and eternal sacrifice of soldiers, igniting a fervour of patriotism amongst the attendees.

The Minister honoured veterans from Tripura who had participated in the 1971 operations and distributed prizes to children who excelled in various competitions held as part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations. His speech resonated with gratitude for the fallen soldiers and highlighted the pivotal role played by the Indian Army in 1971. The event concluded with a Barakhana with Ex-servicemen (ESMs) and troops from Agartala, reinforcing community bonds and appreciation.

This grand celebration not only honoured the heroes but also instilled a renewed sense of pride and commitment to uphold their legacy among all present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)