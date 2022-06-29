New Delhi, June 29: The Delhi Police has booked a Tripura MLA on the charges of sexually harassment of a young woman from the northeastern state who is pursuing higher studies here, an officer said on Wednesday. The MLA who is in Delhi has joined the probe and has been cooperative, the police said.

The complainant alleged that the MLA molested her Tuesday evening. The police received a call regarding the matter at around 2:35 am and registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The matter is under investigation and the accused has been served a notice under CrPC section 41(A) for appearance before the police, the officer said, adding that no arrest has been made yet in connection with it. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Kerala Government Moves to Supreme Court To Cancel Bail of Malayalam Actor-Producer.

Joint Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhawan in the national capital Ranjit Das has written to the state government, urging necessary action in the matter. Das said a team of Delhi Police had met the complainant twice.

"A team of Delhi Police had visited twice yesterday night (June 28) and met the complainant who is a student studying in Delhi. They recorded her statement regarding her complaint against the sitting MLA of Tripura," Das said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)