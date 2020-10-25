Agartala, Oct 25 (PTI) At least 86 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 30,221, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 340 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, accounted for 178 of the 340 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 1,995 active coronavirus cases, while 27,863 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, he said.

On Saturday, 146 people were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility for COVID-19 patients in the state.

A total of 4,48,282 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

