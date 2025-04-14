Tripura (Agartala) [India], April 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that Rs 1400 crore of work funded by the World Bank is currently underway in Tripura to improve the livelihoods and socio-economic status of the Janajati people, said the CMO statement.

While inaugurating the 51st State Level Bizu Mela at Lamindar Para, Chawmanu, in the Dhalai District, Dr. Saha said the Chakma community's Bizu festival would be held for five days.

"I am really happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his message on the occasion of the Bizu festival. I want to congratulate PM Modi from the state. We are bidding adieu to this year and welcoming the new year at the end of Chaitra. On this day, we must take a pledge that the works which were not fulfilled and not done have to be taken up after discussion in the coming year, and we must move forward to develop the state," CM Saha.

He further added, "Chakmas will celebrate Bizu, Bihu of the Assamese, Boisu of the Tripuri people, Garia of the Jamatia, Gajan and Naba Barsha of Bengalis, which have been celebrated year after year. We have 19 Janajati communities in our state. The main aim of the present state government is to preserve the culture, tradition, and history of the Janajati people. We can't let such things be erased. I am really happy to know that the Chakma community has introduced their own script, and I want to thank them. Having our own script is a big matter."

He said that earlier, no government thought about the Janajati people.

"However, when PM Modi came, they saw significant development, and around seven Janajati personalities have received Padma Shri Awards. We have given due respect to the Manikya Dynasty and have declared many things. Before coming here, I chaired a meeting on the Aspirational District and reviewed the development works. What I observed is that Aspirational Districts are working better than other districts on various parameters. We have signed an agreement, and the World Bank has given us Rs 1400 crore under the Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP) to improve the livelihoods and socio-economic status of Janajati people," he added.

During the event, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, Dhalai DM Saju Vahid, Dhalai SP Mihir Lal Das, and others were present, said in a statement. (ANI)

