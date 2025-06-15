Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 15 (ANI): Tipra Motha Party MLA Animesh Debbarma on Saturday met with the Governor of Tripura and submitted a formal petition urging strict action to curb the illegal entry of individuals from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Myanmar into India through the state's borders, according to the official statement.

In his statement, Debbarma expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its recent directive aimed at identifying and deporting illegal entrants from these neighbouring countries.He specifically thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a strong stance on the issue.

Also Read | Air India Drops Flight Number AI171, Adopts AI159 After Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

"First of all, I sincerely thank the Government of India for issuing an order to identify and deport individuals who have illegally entered India from countries like Myanmar, Pakistan, and Bangladesh," Debbarma said. "However, we believe that proper investigations are not being conducted against such individuals."

He further emphasised that the Tipra Motha Party strongly urges the Central Government to deploy a Special Task Force (STF) to monitor the situation on the ground.

Also Read | 'Still Feels Surreal': Actress Navya Nair Meets Sourav Ganguly in London; Calls the Cricketing Great a 'Legend'.

The proposed STF would be responsible for identifying illegal infiltrators and ensuring an effective deportation process.

According to Debbarma, such an initiative is essential for national security and, if implemented with commitment, could successfully return all illegal entrants to their respective countries.

The MLAs, Executive Members (EMs), and Members of District Councils (MDCs) of the Tipra Motha Party made the appeal to the Governor collectively. They requested that the letter be forwarded to the Prime Minister for immediate consideration.

This move comes amid rising concerns in Tripura about cross-border infiltration and its socio-political implications on the indigenous communities in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)