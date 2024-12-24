Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Kolkata Metro General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy on Tuesday conducted a trolley inspection of the Esplanade-Sealdah section of the East-West corridor, which was nearing completion after multiple incidents of subsidence.

The East-West corridor or the Green Line will connect Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5 when fully operational. It is at present operational in two disjointed sections -- Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector 5, with work underway on war footing for the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch.

Also Read | Two-Child Policy in Telangana: Revanth Reddy Led- Government Likely To Decide on 2-Child Policy for Rural Polls After Caste Census.

Reddy carried out the trolley inspection on the Howrah-bound tunnel a day ahead of the schedule set by the implementing agency KMRCL, a Kolkata Metro spokesperson said.

The inspection marked a milestone, signifying the completion of the track-laying works in the tunnel.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death for Resisting Rape by Neighbourhood 'Brother' in Vasant Kunj, Body Dumped in Army Cantonment Area.

Reddy lauded the efforts made by KMRCL in achieving the milestone and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the works, hoping for an early commissioning of the entire Green Line.

On November 9, Reddy inspected the Bowbazar site where the incidents of subsidence had happened.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)