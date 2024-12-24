New Delhi, December 24: An eight-year-old girl was strangled and her body was dumped in an army cantonment area on Tuesday after she resisted a rape bid by a teenager living in her neighbourhood in south-west Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said on Tuesday. The girl, who lived in the army servant quarters, had been missing from her house since Monday evening. She was found dead with a noose around her neck in a vacant house in Shankar Vihar Military Station Tuesday morning, police said.

According to an officer, the accused, who turned out to be a 19-year-old youth from the same neighbourhood, was identified with the help of the CCTV camera installed on the campus and was arrested. His parents also work as servants at an army officer's house. "During interrogation, the accused revealed that he lured the victim, who used to call him brother, to an isolated house in the locality and tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he strangled her," the officer said. Delhi Shocker: Cab Driver Stabbed to Death Following Fight Over INR 400 Fare in Sonia Vihar Area.

The accused also tried to mislead the police by tying a scarf around her neck and trying to pass it off as a case of suicide. Her body was found near a window in the room, he said. The officer said the girl is survived by his parents and an elder brother. A neighbour told PTI that the girl was playing outside her house when she went missing around 6 pm Monday. "Her parents informed the army officers after failing to find her. The army personnel also helped the family in finding the girl," he said.

Around 1 am, her parents called the local police. Around 8 am, the body of the girl was discovered by the locals and the police, he added. The family members and other residents held a protest at the main road near Shankar Vihar demanding justice for the victim and her family. The angry residents raised questions over the matter safety of their children inside the army campus. They also tried to stop the traffic, who were later pacified after the assurance of action by the local police. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Smothers Woman to Death in Paschim Vihar Hotel Before Dying by Suicide on Railway Tracks in Gurgaon, Investigation Underway.

Another senior officer said soon after the police got the call, a case of kidnapping was registered on Tuesday. A team of local police was formed and the search was conducted. The sections of murder and others will be added to the FIR, he said. The girl's body was handed over to her family after the postmortem but the report is still awaited, he added.

