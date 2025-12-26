Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 26 (ANI): A long-simmering dispute over alleged encroachment near a mosque in Jaipur's Chomu flared into violence on Friday, prompting police to clamp down swiftly with detentions, heavy deployment, and suspension of internet services to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash said that individuals attempting to disturb peace had been identified and detained. "Those who appeared suspicious were brought in. Attempts were also made at some places to protest against the police. Such people have also been brought in. The situation on the spot is peaceful," Prakash said. He added that many of those rounded up were habitual troublemakers and warned that those who managed to escape would be arrested soon.

The incident took place near the Kalandari Mosque, where a dispute over alleged encroachment has been going on for a considerable period. Police officials said one of the parties involved had earlier voluntarily removed the disputed structure. However, tensions resurfaced when some individuals allegedly attempted to reinstall the structure permanently by fixing iron angles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena, said that police personnel intervened to remove the illegal structures, following which, stones were allegedly pelted at them. "Strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the violence. At present, the situation is peaceful and under control," Meena said, appealing to residents to cooperate with the administration.

Around half a dozen people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. Internet services were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure, and additional police forces were deployed in sensitive pockets of the town to prevent any further unrest. Police sources said the accused were detained from their homes to ensure communal harmony was not disturbed.

Some detainees, however, denied involvement in stone-pelting, claiming they had not participated in any violence and that debris found at their residences was being misinterpreted.

Appealing to the public, Rahul Prakash urged people to resolve disputes through dialogue. "Taking the law into their own hands will cost them," he said.

Investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on evidence. (ANI)

