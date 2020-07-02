Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) on Thursday begun a day-long strike in protest against the Central Government's decision to privatise coal mines.

The district leaders of TBGKS asked people to participate in the strike called by national-level unions of the coal miners against the central government for its decision to privatise 42 coal mines across the country.

Former President of TBGKS Kalvakuntla Kavitha strongly opposed the Centre's decision to privatise Singareni Collieries, which is one of the profit-making public sector undertakings.

"Today across the nation, thousands of coal mine workers are on strike demanding the central government to roll back the decision to auction coal blocks to private companies," said Kavitha in a tweet.

"TRS party-affiliated TBGKS is also on strike today. We demand Prime Minister of India to roll back the decision," she added.

Earlier, coal mine workers affiliated to TBGKS staged protests in all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state, against the central government's decision called by Kavitha.

During the protest, TBGKS President Raji Reddy, TRSKV President Ram Babu Yadav and members of TBGKS protested in front of the SCCL office at Lakdikapul. They were seen holding placards, which read "We oppose Singareni Privatisation - TRSKV" and burnt an effigy of the central government. (ANI)

