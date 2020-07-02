New Delhi, July 2: Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson on Thursday spoke about the ban on Chinese mobile applications. Srivastava said that the companies operating India should abide by rules and regulations including those related to data security and privacy. Chinese Apps Ban 'Was a Digital Strike', Says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"While operating in India one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," Anurag Srivastava said. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

On Monday, the Government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including TikTok, ShareIt, Helo, ShareIt and Likee, to counter the threat posed by these apps to India's "sovereignty and security". UC Browser, Clubfactory and Shein were among the other apps blocked by India.

Earlier in the day, Union Law, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India's move to ban Chinese apps was a "digital strike" to protest date of countrymen.

"We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen; it was a digital strike. India wants peace but if somebody casts an evil eye we will give a befitting reply," the Union Minister said.

