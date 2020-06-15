India News | TRS Delegates Participate in Greenhouse Program Initiative at Their Residence, as Instructed by Minister KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao during a video conference with the Municipalities Chairman, Commissioners and District Additional Collectors of Telangana, instructed all the Municipal officials and public representatives to participate in the greenhouse programs and initiatives in the State.

The program is aimed to clean the stagnant water pits in and around houses and localities, every Sunday morning at 10 am for ten minutes in which they were instructed to clean all the stagnant water pits and sanitation measures to prevent seasonal diseases.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Usha Dayakar Rao were involved with the sanitation work at their residence on Sunday.

Minister Errabelli said, "Everybody should follow the call from Minister KT Rama Rao. Every Sunday at 10 am for ten minutes, the work must be carried out as a social movement. Prevention of mosquitoes can prevent many infectious and seasonal diseases such as malaria and dengue. Keep the State and the country clean by keeping the sanctum sanctorum clean. This work should be carried out in the cities and towns also. Everybody has to comply, not just VIPs."

Serilingampalli constituency MLA Ariyakupudi Gandhi cleaned the stagnant water. G.Ranjit Reddy, Member of Parliament Speaking on the occasion, said people should clean their houses and surroundings every Sunday morning at 10 AM for at least 10 minutes.

Similarly, malaria, dengue, chickenpox, and other diseases of the season can be avoided in order to keep the surroundings clean and cleaning the rinsing drums and water coolers thoroughly once a week to prevent seasonal diseases and mosquitoes.

"We need to take proper precautions from now on to avoid any disease in the coming monsoon season," Gandhi said.

As part of the program, Mallareddy Minister of Labour, Employment, Women and Child Development cleaned the surrounding areas of his home to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mallareddy, said: "To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and viral infections, such as dengue, chickenpox, and cholera every citizen from today, should on every Sunday morning in order remove and clean the stagnant water in your home and surroundings to avoid the spread."

He continued saying, cracked pots, crates, drums, etc in the front or back of the house should be removed if the water is present. Pruning the trees on the premises of the bushy house. The overhead tanks of the house must be drained and cleaned. Let's get rid of stagnant water every Sunday. Let's dispose of mosquitoes that cause diseases, he added.

"In this program, everyone should participate in the mission of making our villages and towns healthy and clean and People to be confined to their homes and asked to cooperate to curb the Coronavirus Pandemic," said Mallareddy.

Satyavati Rathod, Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare also participated in the program. She said, "During the rainy season, everyone should observe environmental hygiene in order to prevent seasonal diseases like dengue and chickenpox."

"The global pandemic corona is also demanding greater attention to the hygiene of the environment as well as personal hygiene. We must wear masks, practice physical distance, and wash hands with soap as soon as we come home. You are at risk if neglecting yourself and your family. You are asked not to be negligent in any circumstance, as those around you may be affected by this," she added. (ANI)

