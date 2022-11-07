Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday issued a public notice about the change of its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and asked the members of the public to send to the Election Commission (EC) objections, if any, to the proposed new name.

The notice was published in newspapers here.

"If anyone has any objection to the proposed new name they may send their objection with reasons thereof," to the EC official concerned within 30 days, the notice said.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on October 5 changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

