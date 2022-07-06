New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former MP Manda Jagannadham on Wednesday took charge as special representative of the Telangana government in the national capital in the rank of a cabinet minister.

After taking charge, Jagannadham told reporters, "I will try to get all the pending state issues resolved and get funds sanctioned for the state, being a negotiator between the state and the central government."

His appointment comes amid strained relationship between the TRS and the ruling party at the Centre.

"Anything can be resolved if one sits across the table for discussion," he said.

Jagannadham will continue in the post for a period of one year.

Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal was present when the TRS leader assumed office.

The role of the special representative will be to coordinate with various ministries of the central government, central PSUs, multi-lateral and bilateral agencies and various other organisations on behalf of the Telangana government.

