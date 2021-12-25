Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Taking a dig at the NDA government over Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's comments on farm laws, working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Saturday said farmers in the country need to be wary of the politics of BJP and its government's "anti-farmer laws".

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccination for Children Aged 15-18 Years to Start From January 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

"I guess the apology of Hon'ble PM and subsequent repeal of Farm laws was all an election stunt then?!

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Citizens on Rising Omicron Cases Says Don’t Panic, Be Alert.

"PM Narendra Ji disposes and Agri Minister Narendra Ji re proposes! Classic

"Indian farmers need to be wary of the politics of BJP and it's Govt's #AntiFarmerLaws," Rama Rao, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Tomar on Friday said that the agriculture sector has received the least private investment in the country.

Speaking at a function in Nagpur, he also said the government was not dejected even though the agriculture reform laws had to be repealed.

"We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Tomar said.

"But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)