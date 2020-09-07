Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) Police arrested a trucker and foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Punjab from Kashmir by effecting recovery of 191 kilograms of poppy in the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.

A team from Jhajjar Kotli police station stopped a truck on the highway at Suketar area and recovered 191 kg of poppy from the vehicle when it was thoroughly searched, they added.

The accused identified as Lovepreet Singh of Amritsar was arrested and a case registered against him, they said.

