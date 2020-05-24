India News | Truck Driver Held with 1400-kg Poppy in Jammu

Jammu, May 24 (PTI) A police team recovered 1,400-kg poppy from a truck here and arrested its driver, officials said on Sunday.

The vehicle was on its way to Punjab from Kashmir, when the police team intercepted it on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday night, they said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Sanjeev Kumar from Punjab's Jalandhar, the officials said.

