Mumbai, January 1: The Maharashtra government's Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department on Monday requested police to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the market amid a stir by truckers against stringent jail and fine norms in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The department has written to all police commissioners and superintendents of police expressing concern about the stir and its effect on the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. Transport Strike: Truckers’ Stir Against Strict Hit-and-Run Punishment; Talk to Drivers, AIMTC Tells Central Government

The state level coordinator (oil industry), Maharashtra had requested the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection department to intervene to resolve the ongoing impasse as truck drivers and petroleum product transporters were on strike in front of the Mumbai refinery on Monday, officials said. It was observed that packed lorry drivers were striking and were not reporting to the plant due to which the operation of dispatching LPG cylinders was hampered in the market, the letter mentioned. Hit-and-Run Law: Truck Drivers' Protest Against New Law Triggers Fuel Shortage in Madhya Pradesh

The same was happening with other petroleum products like petrol, diesel, kerosene etc, as per the letter. Considering the effect of the strike, the Food, Civil Supply department requested police to take necessary measures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of those products. It also urged for appropriate action under ESCO Act against drivers and transporters for interruption of supply of petroleum products. The Food, Civil Supply department also expected truckers to not get involved in untoward incidents and cause law and order problems.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)