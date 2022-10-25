Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) Nearly 16,500 cattle were transported on trucks from Banihal in Ramban district to Jammu in order to avoid traffic disruption on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway caused by foot movement of nomadic families and their livestock, officials said.

The Ramban district authority has banned the movement of nomadic families with their livestock to prevent traffic disruption on the strategic 270-km highway, the district's only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India.

A senior district official said, "Around 16,500 livestock of migratory tribal families were transported from Banihal in coordination with the tribal affairs department and Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation."

He added that more cattle would be shifted in later phases.

The families are being ferried on road transport corporation buses, the official said.

Every year, lakhs of people from nomadic tribes migrate to the Valley when temperatures soar in the plains of Jammu in April-May before returning ahead of the onset of winter.

