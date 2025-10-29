New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress Party's General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh again alleged on Wednesday that United States President Donald Trump in "putting pressure" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by repeatedly claiming that he brokered a peace deal between India and Pakistan and subsequently stopped Operation Sindoor.

"It is exposed that he (Donald Trump) has put pressure on India for a trade agreement. When there was a debate in the parliament, we demanded a discussion on this, but the PM said nothing. He is going for campaigns, but what President Trump is saying, he is not taking the country into confidence... For national interest, we are raising these questions," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Also Read | Ola Electric Employee Suicide Case: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeks Quashing of Charges, Advocate Calls Ola Electric 'Worse Than East India Company' During Hearing.

According to the Congress leader, the US President has claimed atleast 56 times that he stopped the hostilities between the two countries, while also praising Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif too.

"Since the 10th of May, the time when Operation Sindoor was suddenly halted, from that time till now, 56 times President Trump, this morning in South Korea, has said that because of him, the war between India and Pakistan was halted. Again, he has praised Field Marshal Munir a lot; he has praised the Prime Minister of Pakistan a lot... He keeps saying it again and again," he said.

Also Read | UPI Transactions in India Jump 35% YoY in H1 2025, Touch INR 143 Lakh Crore: Report.

Criticising the Centre for delays in trade deal, with the Congress leader alleged that the threat of a trade deal falling through compelled India to put a stop to Operation Sindoor.

"US President Donald Trump told the Indian Prime Minister that if India wants a trade deal with America, then it should stop Operation Sindoor, and due to that compulsion, we stopped it. The first announcement is not made by our Foreign Ministry, Defence Minister, or Prime Minister, but the first announcement is made from Washington by the US Foreign Minister. President Donald Trump has said this in various countries," he said.

Alleging that India's diplomacy has 'failed', the Congress leader added, "Our diplomacy has completely failed. President Donald Trump praises the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal so many times... We simply cannot accept this."

Earlier while in South Korea, President Trump repeated the claim of being involved in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Describing PM Modi as a "nicest-looking guy", and a "father," he also called him a "killer" and "tough as hell", while hinting at an imminent trade deal between the two countries. Trump asserted that his intervention helped de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, claiming that seven planes were shot down during the conflict.

"I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. And I know them all. I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it," Trump said, while delivering his keynote remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju.

India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.

India has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)